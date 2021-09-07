Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrates Defence Day enthusiastically.

The Arts Council Karachi organized an event in the memory of how Pakistani Soldiers defeated the Indian Army in the war of 1965 and to pay homage to the martyrs who laid their lives in the war

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th September, 2021) The Arts Council Karachi organized an event in the memory of how Pakistani Soldiers defeated the Indian Army in the war of 1965 and to pay homage to the martyrs who laid their lives in the war.

Chief Guest DG Rangers Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, President of the Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, and the governing body members of Arts Council were present at the event which was attended by Council's members and many young individuals.

The event was commenced with the recitation of Quran-e-Pak.

Praising the Arts Council's academies for their performances, Director-General of Pakistan Army Sindh, Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry said, " What a true talent was showcased today.

Seeing the passion of these youngsters I got emotional each word of their performance was full of dedication"

Speaking on the occasion Arts Council's President Mohammad Ahmed Shah said, our generations have not seen how this country came into being.

We may differ in ideologies, sects, and languages but we are united under the name of this country.

We all should be grateful to the Almighty Allah for this homeland, and see how people who are living in non-sovereign states are being treated.

On the occasion, a theatre play named "Battle of Barki- Tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti" was performed by the students of Arts Council's Theatre Academy (ACTA) directed by Azaib khan and Ubaid Iqbal, supervised by theatre practitioner Mesaam Naqvi.

Musical performances were given by Music maestro Ghulam Abbas and Rehmat Bano,

Also, the students of the arts Council Music Academy along with the lead vocalist Arman Rahim performed in the event.

The performance was curated by Ahsan Bari.

At the end of the ceremony, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah presented a bouquet while Secretary Arts Council Prof Ijaz Ahmad Farooqi presented Ajrak to DG Rangers Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry. the event was moderated by Dr. Huma Mir.