Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022) On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Bakhtawar Mazhar gave a dramatic performance on Sabahat Zahra's writing "Chapa Bhar Asaman" Audiences flocked to the live music performances of renowned actor and singer Kaif Ghaznavi.

The 3rd Women's Conference concluded with "Khawateen Ka Aalmi Mushaira", which was presided over by Shahida Hassan and directed by Umbereen Haseeb Anbar. , Fatima Hassan, Tanveer Anjum, Humaira Rehman, Rukhsana Saba, Nasira Zubair and Humaira Rahat presented their speeches in the poetry.

Shahida Hassan, Yasmeen Hameed, Dr. Nusrat Mehdi, Dr. Sarwat Zahra, Naseem Syed, Pervaiz Jafari and Hamida Shaheen were among the participants in the online poetry recital.