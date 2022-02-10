Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence references in memory of artists Sikandar Iqbal and Yamin Mewati

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th February, 2022) President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that today humanity is facing a sad situation. Our members are going like autumn leaves but we are helpless in this. We can do nothing but regret. It hurts. We did everything we could to save the members and their families from the epidemic, but more than 400 members were killed by Corona. While doing so, he said, "I have always tried to keep this institution connected like a family."

If one member suffers, the other will feel it. Now the idea of our neighborhood is also disappearing when people used to share in each other's grief. "We can't improve the whole society, but we have shaped this institution so that we now know and care for each other," he said. Our members trust me so it is their right to share their pain with me and I will take care of them .

.. He said that I did not enter politics to serve you, people, here. It gives me peace of mind. I don't need big posts nor am I interested in becoming a minister even though every political party has invited me but I have decided that my life and death is with you.

He said that Arts Council is a clean institution where all the members live like a family. My wife and daughter also come to this institution. Members of Governing Body Iqbal Latif Younis Memon, Khadim Hussain Achoi, Jamil Rahi, Nazar Hussain, Pervez Siddiqui, Shakeel Shah, Zakir Mastana, Nasira Noor, Ali Hassan, M Sharif, Adam Rathore, Zaman Mewati, Yasir Mewati. , Siddique Raja, Zahid Shah, Shehni Azeem, Muhammad Ali Naqvi, Shakeel Siddiqui, Shabbir Bhatti also addressed and paid homage to the late artists while Noman Khan performed the duties of director.