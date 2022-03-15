UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Conducts Condolence Reference In Memory Of Internationally Renowned Qawwal Zaman Zaki Taji

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence reference in memory of internationally renowned Qawwal Zaman Zaki Taji at Lobby Area Arts Council Karachi in which Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, renowned Qawwal Abu Farid Ayaz, Afzal Sabri.

Director Nazar Hussain, Singer Imran Javed, Taj Muhammad Niazi, Shah Zaman alias Jimi, Saqib Taji, Actor Ali Hassan, Hamza Akram, Faisal Zaki, Mehr Jawad, Aziz Ahmadzai, Tauqeer, Syed Mehdi Kazmi, Abdul Majeed Abdani, Sajid Ali Khan Hamsar from Delhi, Shafiqul Zaman Taji and others spoke while Noman Khan performed the duties of the moderator.

Qari Waqar Hussain started the condolence reference by reciting, praising, and praying with Naat. President Arts Council M. Ahmed Shah said that Zaman Zaki Taji was a true man like his father. He said that Arts Council is like a family which always shares its joys and sorrows with everyone.

Arts Council Governing Body Member Iqbal Latif said that Zaman Zaki Taji was a great pillar of the genre of Qawwali. I also had a connection with Qawwali. At the same time, it is a place of great sorrow if Zamana is on the rise and if he leaves the world, Zaman Zaki Taji was also one of them.

It is a tragedy; I was very close to it. Zaman Zaki Taji made Pakistan famous all over the world. He said that I appeal to the government to appreciate the services of Zaman Zaki Taji at the national level.

Sabri said that whatever he does is work, Zaman Zaki Taji was a person who was always trying to do something new, we learned from him that even in a difficult place easy work can be done, Nazar Hussain "Zaman was like little brothers.

Zaman had a treasure of love. He was a very polite and fortunate man.
Ali Zaman Taji while expressing his views said that I will follow in the footsteps of my father and make Pakistan famous.

I thank the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah who expressed his full support at every opportunity. In the condolence reference, Ghulam Khusro Khan presented the complete genealogy of Zaman Zaki Taji. On the occasion Singer Imran Javed, Taj Muhammad Niazi, Syed Mehdi Kazmi, Hamza Akram, Shafiqul Zaman Taji & Actor Ali Hassan also expressed their views.

