Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence reference in memory of social worker Bilqees Edhi

May Allah make my children like Abdul Sattar and Bilqees Edhi, they never used politics for good deeds, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence meeting in memory of Bilqees Edhi in AC Auditorium I in which Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Saeed Ghani, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Faisal Edhi, Kishore Zehra, Dr. Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Ejaz Ahmad Farooqi, Dr. Alia Imam, Qazi Khidr, Saba Edhi, Almas Edhi, Syed Nusrat Ali, Dr. Ayub Sheikh, Iqbal Latif, Zahra Khan, Naghma and Nuzhat spoke. On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Saeed Ghani said that may Allah make my children like Abdul Sattar and Bilqees Edhi, Abdul Sattar Edhi never used politics to do good deeds, he always remained sincere with everyone, the world I will be very few couples who have done the same thing together and made a name for themselves in the world, I am sure they will be in the highest place of paradise, they said Faisal Edhi continues his father's mission. We have to work hard to keep it, said President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

The work done by Abdul Sattar Edhi and Bilqees Apa is unparalleled. I am very impressed with their personality; he said that Bilqees Edhi had a big heart, such a difficult and romantic man. Living with was not an easy task, no one can be a substitute for them; women have to come forward to carry out this mission. May Allah open the hearts of those who take steps for this noble mission? Faisal Edhi while expressing his opinion said that today two poor people are not among us. The mother always used to say that Faisal, you should never think that these buildings, vehicles, and centers are ours, we are only its keepers and servants, and they have been assigned to serve us, as hard as Edhi Sahib. And those who work diligently are not in me, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah who always stood by the name of Edhi Sahib, also gave a music teacher to teach orphans, children give a lot of messages through music. Yes, I wish to extend its scope. Faisal Edhi's wife Saba while expressing her opinion said that Bilqees Edhi was a great mother. I greet her. I am very lucky to have a daughter-in-law at Edhi's house. I will support Faisal at every step, just like my mother supported Edhi Sahib; Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said that the fragrance and light that Edhi Sahib and his wife have left is a beacon for us. She said that when a woman decides to do something, no one can stop her.

Bilqees Edhi had a passion for serving humanity in her heart. Edhi Sahib had entrusted his heart and soul to the people, and both of them will be remembered till the end of time, Kishwer Zehra said that the religion of Abdul Sattar Edhi and Bilqees Edhi was only humanity Both of them are alive today. She said that despite not being educated, such thinking and passion are rarely seen. Such people are rare. Secretary Arts Council Prof. Ejaz Farooqi said that Abdul Sattar Edhi was a very simple man. Used for service, service to humanity was the priority, and people used to reach the hospital with great difficulty, Edhi's tireless work saved many lives, Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fatima Hassan said that Bilqees is a role model for this society. Such personalities should be paid homage in a dignified manner so that future generations can learn a lesson. Their hearts are very transparent and possess a positive attitude. Bilqees Edhi used to say that for every child left in our dispensary, we did not ask her for details so that people would not kill the children. Even though they are included in the existence of every human being, in a girl, somewhere in the form of daughter and mother, the image of Bilqees can be seen. We should follow in their footsteps. I pay homage to them. Iqbal Latif said that Abdul Sattar and Bilqees Edhi. As people are born in centuries, they were a ray of light; their departure has created a huge gap. Hopefully, Faisal Edhi will work with the same enthusiasm and passion that was in his father and mother, Dr. Ayub Sheikh said. Said Abdul Sattar Edhi and Bilqees Apa are still alive in my eyes. No, the son did not belong to the father, the father did not belong to the son but Edhi Sahib belonged to everyone. Abdul Sattar Edhi was a shining example of humanity. The Edhi Foundation has been awarded nearly 300 awards for its outstanding services. HRCP Vice President Qazi Khizer said that Bilqees Edhi Supported and educated women victims of domestic violence, Bilqees Edhi and Abdul Sattar Edhi became the identity of many orphaned children, Abdul Sattar Edhi's name is listed in the records of NADRA as a father "My mother was not only our mother but also the mother of thousands of children. May Allah give our brother the courage to continue the mission," said Almaas Edhi of the Edhi Foundation. A documentary based on her services was also shown.