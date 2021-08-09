Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically hosts the online Azadi Festival 2021 on the occasion of Independence Day.

To celebrate the Independence Day Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an online Musical program. Expressing patriotism, various musicians, singers, and the students of the Arts Council's Music Academy (ACMA) performed national songs on the occasion

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th Aug, 2021) To celebrate the Independence Day Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an online Musical program. Expressing patriotism, various musicians, singers, and the students of the Arts Council's Music Academy (ACMA) performed national songs on the occasion.

Actor & singer Dr. Huma Mir sang the evergreen “Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan” while Singer Sameer, Natasha, Farhan Ali, Imran Ali, Ameer Ali, Bisma, Newton Mushtaq, Kamran Sagu, Abdul Raffay, Shahrukh abbas, rosemary, Imran Javed, Sonia, Shahzaib Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Khuram Iqbal set the ambiance with their fervor performances.

The festival was held at the Arts Council’s Auditorium and was transmitted on the official page of the Arts Council. Thousands of people watched the program online and appreciated the great performances through the comments. It should be noted that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is organizing various programs online as per the instruction of President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah in view of the restrictions imposed due to the corona epidemic.