Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has elected renowned artist of Pakistan showbiz industry Munawar Saeed as Vice President of the Arts Council

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) Renowned Film and Television artist Munawar Saeed became the new Vice President of the Arts Council, Karachi. This desicion is mutualy taken by the governing body members under the powers vested in it by the constitution, in a meeting, presided by the president Mohammad Ahmed Shah.

It should be noted that the post was unoccupied after the death of dramatist Haseena Moin.

Paying homage to the services of playwright Haseena Moin members of governing body including President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Qudsia Akbar, Munawar Saeed, Kashif Grami, Noor-ul- Huda Shah, Iqbal Latif expressed deep sorrow they said that Haseena's death is the massive loss to the country.



Aknowledging the commandable services of Haseena Moin, governing body finally approved the announcement of Ahmed shah to name the hall of Ahmed Shah Building as "Haseena Moin Hall".



Further proceeding the meeting governing body praised the efforts of Sindh Health Department especially Health Minister for Sindh Azra Pechuhu and parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim soomoro for providing the vaccination facilitiy to the members of the council and for paying their personal attention in this regard.



Presiding the meeting Ahmed Shah said "Following the Sops of covid-19 all cultural activities of Arts Council has been postponed" .

"We are concern for the health of our members and their families so more we are focused on the vaccination center" Shah concluded.