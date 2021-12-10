Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has inaugurated the 14th International Urdu Conference

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the 14th International Urdu Conference at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, while addressing the inaugural session of the International Urdu Conference, said that writers and poets could play a vital role in eradicating the climate of extremism. New libraries will be set up in the district

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th December, 2021) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the 14th International Urdu Conference at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, while addressing the inaugural session of the International Urdu Conference, said that writers and poets could play a vital role in eradicating the climate of extremism. New libraries will be set up in the district. The Sindh government will extend all possible cooperation for the promotion of literature and Urdu language. Provincial Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, and President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah also addressed on the occasion. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah further said in his address The PPP government has been present in Sindh province since the same year. We are ready to work with all these organizations for organizing literary conferences and promoting poetry and literature to eradicate the atmosphere of extremism. We hold such conferences; he said we are all heartbroken by the Sialkot incident. We have to think about the effect that such incidents are having on the minds of our children. He said that we should all fight together to end such an environment. "Every one of us should play our part in the ongoing fight against extremism and violence," he said. "Writers and intellectuals, in particular, can play a vital role in improving the situation." V-talk shows should also include programs that promote poetry and make the younger generation fall in love with books.

We should spread content on social media that is soft and fluent. Good and beautiful things are passed on to present and future generations. He said that with the advent of print media as well as electronic media, media has become powerful but the importance of print media cannot be denied even in this modern age of information technology. What is hidden and read remains in the minds of the people, he said. Earlier, addressing the function, Provincial Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the World Urdu Conference is one of the best in the world for those who love the Urdu language. There is a big festival for which the credit goes to Arts Council Karachi President Ahmad Shah and his team. All the languages spoken in the subcontinent together have given birth to the Urdu language, so the biggest test for Urdu is Languages have connected Urdu. Today Urdu should also be connected with these languages. Today we are facing big challenges in front of the basic elements of the civilization we belong to. Such policies have to be formulated to stop the storm of extremism. To prevent extremist incidents and create a spirit of tolerance among the people, dialogue should be held with writers and poets instead of dialogue with extremists.

If Punjab is to avoid incidents like Sialkot, then Baba Bale Shah, Mian Muhammad. We have to return to the poetry of Baksh, Waris Shah, Rehman Baba, and others, he added. If it is based on peace, then the culture, poetry, and culture of Sindh have a big role to play in it. Speaking against peace and fire, he said that the Urdu language has to play the role of a mother and all languages have to go hand in hand. Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that language and culture is the most important part of any society and we have forgotten our language in an attempt to become something else. The World Urdu Conference will be instrumental in reviving our beautiful past and making our present and future generations aware of the importance of language. Some people tried to learn English in such a way that they could neither learn English nor speak Urdu properly. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that when the World Urdu Conference was held for the first time 14 years ago, the situation was not conducive then and some sections did not want to hold such conferences. Yes, they wanted our society to be devoid of civilization and civilization, but we thwarted their intentions. They said that we are like a soldier standing on the border. He said that the International Urdu Conference is no less than an Eid for the literary circles of Karachi. And the provincial minister of education and culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah has proved by his every move that he is at the forefront of promoting his culture and civilization for the promotion of peace and harmony in the province, he said. The government has never obliged the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to do so, despite full financial support Or what programs should be here or not, he said that the purpose of holding the World Urdu Conference is to raise such questions from this forum that we all know that He said that the purpose of holding the World Urdu Conference is to raise such questions from this forum so that we all know what has happened to our civilization and society. It is the common responsibility of all of us who are the enemies of extremism, civilization, and culture and who want to bring peace to this country to fight against them with our pen and our positive thinking, literature, and culture would be the mirror of society. That is why we will hold a National Cultural Conference in March 2022. Because we support this soil and we will fulfill our duty to protect it. He also presented the book and flowers of the World Urdu Conference.