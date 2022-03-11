Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has kicked off its colorful two days 3rd women conference.

3rd Women's Conference was inaugurated with a great drum circle performance by the students of the Music Academy.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has kicked off its colorful two-day 3rd Women's Conference. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Zubaida Mustafa, Sultana Siddiqui, Fatima Hassan, Anis Haroon, Noorul Hadi Shah, Qudsia Akbar, Mehnaz Rehman, Prof. Ijaz Farooqi, and others participated while Dr. Huma Mir performed the duties of director. On the first day of the conference, sessions on gender discrimination, women's health, theater, and musical performances were presented.

Speaking on the occasion, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that we bring the bright face of Pakistan before the world but unfortunately this bright face cannot be bright until half of the population of Pakistan has full rights. He said that a woman was a producer in TV and now she owns the biggest channel in Pakistan with her hard work. This is a success. Greetings to you, the work you have done for the betterment of women and society is commendable, the women before us today are a success story, Sultana Siddiqui said congratulating Ahmad Shah on holding this conference. "Yes, the only institutions that thrive are the ones that move forward with the times. Now the way the programs are being held at the Arts Council is commendable," she said. Nothing can happen until. "A society cannot develop at home where women are not economically strong. Mind training is desperately needed," she said.

Zubeida Mustafa in her keynote address said that Arts Council for Women's Rights has been organizing this event for three years now and Ahmad Shah deserves congratulations for this initiative.

Increasingly, extremism has intensified in our country. Such measures are essential for the response to extremism. We hope that something is happening to us. The door is now open for women. "Women are also flying vans. The progress that has been made should be seen," she said. "We are still far behind in the field of education. Women are still being deprived of the jewels of education. Mehnaz Rehman said that this women's conference was a surprise attack by Ahmad Shah. I congratulate the Arts Council for organizing this wonderful conference. No country can develop unless its women are empowered. Poetess Fatima Hassan said that Ahmad Shah has put a lot of responsibilities on me, I am basically a poet, today I will only do poetry, and he recited his poems to the audience. Well-known writer Noorul Huda Shah said that society which is based on the corpses of girls cannot develop. Women are killed and working women are making bricks. These bricks are used to build our houses. Sadiqa Salahuddin said I belong to the field of education, I see girls they want to be something, girls are not allowed to fulfill their dreams, they are not given the right to choose a spouse. The girls who are under the siege of education from all sides are confident; the future of our daughters is bright, by the university. Seventy-five percent of Achi are girls, girls are now doctors, flying planes said Aijaz Farooqi, if men and women work together then the economy will also develop, all that is needed is to change the ideology said Qudsia Akbar.