Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a press conference on the 3rd Women Conference in Karachi.

Women's issues are more serious than sloganeering, says Arts Council, President Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a press conference on the 3rd Women's Conference. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah and renowned writer Noor ul Huda Shah gave a briefing.

Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that with the International Urdu Conference, Literary Festival, Youth Festival we have started the series of Women's Conferences for the last three years. Women's issues are more serious than sloganeering.

Today women are on the streets for their rights. If there is no equality then women do not get opportunities then women are right to protest Arts Council seeks to address women's issues, not just verbal slogans, He further said that the third women's conference is being held on Thursday, March 10 in Arts Council Karachi.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at 2.30 pm. This time, Criminal Justice has also been included in the Women's Conference. The President Arts Council further said that the struggle of women is a long process.

Now there are women, working in coal mines in Thar, driving dumpers full of coal, there was a myth that women can't go out and work, now is not the time, Arts Council's Music Academy’s Girls will perform, classical dancer Farah Yasmeen Sheikh from the USA will perform, debates, health, education, music, dance, harassment, digital media, women's poetry are part of women's conference, At the occasion well-known writer Noor ul Huda Shah said that While we are celebrating the achievements of women, now the echo of women's voice can be heard far away, I am happy to be part of the Arts Council, Arts Council is going to hold the third Women's Conference, Arts Council As well as identifying women's rights, until the issues are discussed through dialogue, the solution will not come out, our message should go ahead, everyone should contribute for the beautiful future of the society.