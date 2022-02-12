UrduPoint.com

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held the fifth birthday anniversary of the monthly magazine "Mitti Ki Dewaar".

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrated the fifth birthday anniversary of the monthly magazine "Mitti Ki Dewaar" at Hasina Moin Hall which was presided over by Dr. Alia Imam

Alia Imam. Shahida Kanwal Khurshid, Rani Apa, Syed Mushtaq Mohammad, Shoaib Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Saleem also participated. In his presidential address on the occasion, Dr. Alia Imam said that we owe a great debt to the soil.

Alia Imam. Shahida Kanwal Khurshid, Rani Apa, Syed Mushtaq Mohammad, Shoaib Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Saleem also participated. In his presidential address on the occasion, Dr. Alia Imam said that we owe a great debt to the soil.

The soil is our greatest wealth, treasure, and trust. He said that the anniversary of "Mitti Ki Dewaar" will move your minds forward, will organize mental disorder into order and disorder, will eliminate darkness, the special guest Rehmatullah Sheikh said that in today's tempting times.

The way Hina and Mushtaq are working for literature is admirable, Prof.

Dr. Sajida Parveen while talking said that "Mitti Ki Dewaar" indicates a green environment. She said, if a woman works with perseverance, they change the times, in spite of so much hatred, we should appreciate those who do good deeds.

Shahida Kanwal Khurshid said that Mushtaq is such a man who loves his soil so much that in his 12 books madness is seen from the soil, we should encourage such people, famous herbalist Rani Apa while expressing her opinion said that today In these unfortunate circumstances, it is a great thing that a regular monthly magazine is published.

The mission should continue for which Hina's services cannot be forgotten, said Syed Mushtaq Mohammad.

>