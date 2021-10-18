Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to pay tribute to Shohad-e- Karbla

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an international “Mehfil-e-Musalama” in Jaun Elia Lawn, which was attended by renowned poets from all over the world, including Pakistan, to pay homage to the Shohda-e- Karbala

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an international “Mehfil-e-Musalama” in Jaun Elia Lawn, which was attended by renowned poets from all over the world, including Pakistan, to pay homage to the Shohda-e- Karbala.

Qari Muhammad Tariq recited the holy verses of Quran while Ambreen Haseeb Amber conducted the ceremony. Poets who paid the tribute were Ahmer Shehwar, Tasneem Abidi from USA, Syed Arfi Hashmi (Australia), Shahida Hasan (Canada).

Shakeel Jazib and Jaleel Aali participated from Islamabad, Aijaz ahmed nomani (AJK), Hameeda Shaheen and Khursheed Rizvi from Lahore, Talib hussain Talib from Queeta, Amar Yasir Magsi (Kabeerwala) Participated through online link, while Farasat rizvi,Dr Fatima Hasan, Ajmal Siraj, Nasim Nazish, Aqeel Abbas Jafri, Ahsan Abbas, Toqeer Taqi were part of the ceremony from Karachi.



On this occasion, Prof.

Sahar Ansari said that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has set a good example in holding international “Mehfil-e-Musalama” in these circumstances when literary and social gatherings are not held and communication is cut off. We congratulate President Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah on a successful commemorative “Mehfil-e-Musalma”.