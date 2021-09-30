Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book launch ceremony of "Subha ka Ujala" by Farhana Ather Zuberi.

Arts Council Karachi organized the book launch event of a novel "Subha ka Ujala" written by Farhana Zuberi in the Haseena Moin Hall

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th September, 2021) Arts Council Karachi organized the book launch event of a novel "Subha ka Ujala" written by Farhana Zuberi in the Haseena Moin Hall. Rehana Roohi, Khalid Moin, Auj-e-Kamal, Sabeen Yusuf, Shakeel Khan, Rizwan Jaffer were among the guest speakers whereas the event was presided by Prof. Sahar Ansari.

"our era is moving away from books, in such a situation Farhana Zubair's book is very important, this book will be a guide for the people and they will understand that living the life without the values is not worth it," said Prof. Sahar Ansari

Speaking on the occasion Rehana Roohi said that Farhana Zubair's book is an amazing work for us which she did with patriotism. She said that this is the first program of the library committee which is named after Farhana. Today the Arts Council Karachi has taken the lead over all the Arts Councils of Pakistan.

Auj Kamal said that just as a poet's thoughts need to be read instead of his statements, so too a character needs to be read to know the thoughts of a prose writer. In the story, the thoughts and ideas belong to the author.

If you watch Shakespeare's plays, he also conveys his thoughts, & ideas through the characters of his dramas. Expressing her views, Sabeen Saif said that being a poet reading such a huge book was difficult for me but turning the page of "Sabh Ka Ujala" made me feel very good. I congratulate president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah for organizing this ceremony. Chairman Talk Show Committee of the Arts Council Mr.Shakeel Khan said that it is our good fortune that the senior literary person Sehar Ansari is among us. I hope people will read this novel. "People say that reading culture is dying and books are off but I believe that books are alive and will remain alive even if in the form of electronic gadgets" Shakeel Khan added.

Expressing her views, author Farhana Zubair said that youth are not the future but the present, not tomorrow but today. If you unite and become a voice, everyone will be shaken. Concluding the event author paid gratitude to the president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Chairman Library committee Iqbal Lateef and all the guest speakers. The event was moderated by Hina Ambreen Tariq.