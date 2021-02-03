“In the pandemic era, the cultural events were closed all around the world but Ahmed Shah continued all the activities and this shows his love for his culture

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the three-day Iranian cultural exhibition on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in collaboration with the Khana-e-Farhang Islamic Republic of Iran.

“In the pandemic era, the cultural events were closed all around the world but Ahmed Shah continued all the activities and this shows his love for his culture. Up to now, we had several events in Arts Council with the cooperation of our friend Mohammad Ahmed Shah” said Ahmed Muhammadi Counsel General of Iran during his speech on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic revolution of Iran.

Further in his speech, he said that the most important factor of the cultural revolution of Iran is the independence of cultural activities. Iranians have good potential in art and creativity.

“We welcome our Pakistani brothers and sisters with the same love and cooperation in Iran. We will continue to take such steps to continue the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries” Said Muhammadi.

In the event, President Arts Council Ahmad Shah in his speech said “Iran-Pakistan relations are for generations. Our cultural relationship is older than religion. Iranian civilization is a strong civilization whether it is art, calligraphy, music, painting or filmmaking”

Speaking about the relationships with Iran and the Persian language Mr. shah said “These cultural ties must also be strengthened. Soon, Arts Council is launching Persian language classes with the collaboration of Khana-e-Farhang and we will continue to take such steps to further strengthen this relationship”.

“Pakistan and Iran share many values, the cultures of the two countries are similar. We are presenting our culture in this exhibition. The exhibition aims to strengthen ties between the two countries” -Behram Kiyan Director Khana-e-Farhang.

The three-day cultural exhibition will last till 4th Feb 2021,