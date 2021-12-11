UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Holds 'Urdu Media K Dour E Jawan' Session At 4th International Urdu Conference

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:34 AM

Leading personalities from the media industry took part in a panel discussion in the Urdu and Media Era session

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th December, 2021) Leading personalities from the media industry took part in a panel discussion in the Urdu and Media Era session. Dino Ali, Mahim Mehr, Abdullah Sultan, Shafaat Ali, and Faizan Sheikh participated in the discussion while Azmi Al-Kareem acted as the director.

The tradition of reading newspapers and bringing them home has come to an end. English has become so dominant that even a two-year-old child is being taught this language in the present times. TV anchor Abdullah Sultan said that our children do not know English and have also forgotten Urdu and are looking towards Roman culture while content in Urdu is available on top social networking sites in Pakistan.

He further said that work was being done on quantity and not on quality. Conditions are still good, but we still need to work on children's literature to save Urdu.

People speak common sense Urdu, some speak fluent Urdu, the challenge of Urdu should not end, the evolution of Urdu can be painful, but we have to take this evolution towards development, Said Faizan Sheiukh.

Dino Ali said that Bayan is a musical band which Natasha Baig announces the release of an album on Iqbal's poetry. It is not that the young generation is completely unaware. Fatima Hassan, in response to a question, said that when I speak Urdu.

I just speak Urdu. I have studied in Bengal but I speak Urdu well. The quality of ghazal has disappeared in this day and age. People living in Pakistan need thinking and thinking to speak Urdu. If this element comes then we will move towards development ourselves.

