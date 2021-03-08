Arts Council of Pakistan held a “Role of Women in Creative Media” session at the “Second Women Conference” in Karachi in which playwright B Gul, director Seema Tahir, Fiza Mirza, Sania Saeed, Huma Amir Shah, and Adeela Suleiman Shahid Rasam moderated the meeting

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08rd March, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan held a “Role of Women in Creative Media” session at the “Second Women Conference” in Karachi in which playwright B Gul, director Seema Tahir, Fiza Mirza, Sania Saeed, Huma Amir Shah, and Adeela Suleiman Shahid Rasam moderated the meeting.

On this occasion, Seema Tahir said that our teachers always taught us to think openly. They used to say take your thinking to the sky.

"Today we face a lot of restrictions on running televisions," said Fiza Mirza. "We have to talk about the women who are struggling.

We have to see what we are trying to say." He said that the field of art is considered as a lower class sector, women artists also have to muster the courage to express their will.

He said that art should not be limited to sculpture only. Cycling licenses were not even given, now Lahore, Karachi, women are riding motorbikes everywhere. He said that today there is a battle between my space and yours.

We are happy that we are celebrating Women's Day, our ancestors. Women used to go to school and college on bicycles, we are running out of things Happened on "knock".