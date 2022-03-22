UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Hosts An Evening With Renowned Poet Iftikhar Arif And Celebrates His Birthday.

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an evening with renowned poet Iftikhar Arif and celebrates his birthday.

We are living in the era of Iftikhar Arif, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has organized a prestigious event at John Elia Lawn to pay homage to renowned Pakistani poet Iftikhar Arif.

The purpose of the event was to celebrate Iftikhar Arif's birthday. Arts Council’s President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, members of the governing body, along with a large number of journalists and fans cut his birthday cake, paying tribute to Iftikhar Arif.

The students of Arts council Karachi’s music academy sang iftikhar arif’s ghazals and made the audience sway. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah while expressing his views said that we are fortunate that Iftikhar Arif is among us, we are living in the era of Iftikhar Arif, Iftikhar Arif is one of the great poets of this era, and today is his birthday.

Well-known journalist, Pirzada Salman said that it is very important to be a great poet, there are different levels of poetry, poetry must be subject to time, the creation of the poet and Personal life should be looked at separately, no great person can create such a person who has not only endured the vain aspect of life but also tried to negotiate with it so that it can be traced and Iftikhar Arif Has done all this, Mubeen Mirza said that today is a very happy day, do not keep this birthday a formal birthday, Iftikhar Arif has a different essence of his personality in our tradition of poetry recitation.

Iftikhar Arif is trustworthy of this era. Times are also recognized by their voices. Of course, such people are certainly rare in our age. Expressing his views, Iftikhar Arif said that listening to his poetry in music reminded him of his youth.

It is a great honor for me today. I belong to Karachi. And I am proud of it, the man who spends the days of his life where he remembers, Karachi is very dear to me, I have spent the best days of my life here, I belonged to a very poor family, life has He treated me very well, I have never been discriminated against in Sindh, I am a very grateful man, I have worked hard in life, Allah has given me a lot of honor.

Iftikhar Arif narrated some of his life events to the audience and also recited some of his ghazals and poems which were highly appreciated by the participants.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Music Poor Man Family Event All Best

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comed ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comedy evening with Ata-ul-Haq Qasm ..

4 minutes ago
 United States has a long history of good relations ..

United States has a long history of good relations with Pakistan. Khwaja Rameez ..

6 minutes ago
 UVAS Alumni Association holds its 12th annual reun ..

UVAS Alumni Association holds its 12th annual reunion & celebrates its 20 years ..

20 minutes ago
 Former PCB CEO Wasim takes credit of Australian te ..

Former PCB CEO Wasim takes credit of Australian team’s tour

22 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah on fire, but Alex Carey and Cameron Gr ..

Naseem Shah on fire, but Alex Carey and Cameron Green help Australia to 391

45 minutes ago
 Kremlin calls for more 'substantial' talks on Ukra ..

Kremlin calls for more 'substantial' talks on Ukraine

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>