Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an evening with renowned poet Iftikhar Arif and celebrates his birthday.

We are living in the era of Iftikhar Arif, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has organized a prestigious event at John Elia Lawn to pay homage to renowned Pakistani poet Iftikhar Arif.

The purpose of the event was to celebrate Iftikhar Arif's birthday. Arts Council’s President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, members of the governing body, along with a large number of journalists and fans cut his birthday cake, paying tribute to Iftikhar Arif.

The students of Arts council Karachi’s music academy sang iftikhar arif’s ghazals and made the audience sway. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah while expressing his views said that we are fortunate that Iftikhar Arif is among us, we are living in the era of Iftikhar Arif, Iftikhar Arif is one of the great poets of this era, and today is his birthday.

Well-known journalist, Pirzada Salman said that it is very important to be a great poet, there are different levels of poetry, poetry must be subject to time, the creation of the poet and Personal life should be looked at separately, no great person can create such a person who has not only endured the vain aspect of life but also tried to negotiate with it so that it can be traced and Iftikhar Arif Has done all this, Mubeen Mirza said that today is a very happy day, do not keep this birthday a formal birthday, Iftikhar Arif has a different essence of his personality in our tradition of poetry recitation.

Iftikhar Arif is trustworthy of this era. Times are also recognized by their voices. Of course, such people are certainly rare in our age. Expressing his views, Iftikhar Arif said that listening to his poetry in music reminded him of his youth.

It is a great honor for me today. I belong to Karachi. And I am proud of it, the man who spends the days of his life where he remembers, Karachi is very dear to me, I have spent the best days of my life here, I belonged to a very poor family, life has He treated me very well, I have never been discriminated against in Sindh, I am a very grateful man, I have worked hard in life, Allah has given me a lot of honor.

Iftikhar Arif narrated some of his life events to the audience and also recited some of his ghazals and poems which were highly appreciated by the participants.