Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Hosts An Introductory Ceremony Of “Ameer Khusro Kalam” In The Voice Of Famous Singers Muhammad Ali Shehki And Arif Ansari

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:35 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an introductory ceremony of "Ameer Khusro Kalam" in the voice of famous singers Muhammad Ali Shehki and Arif Ansari

The introductory ceremony of “Ameer Khusro Kalam” in the voice of famous singers Muhammad Ali Shehki and Arif Ansari was organized at Jaun Elia Lawn, Arts Council Karachi

Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021)The introductory ceremony of “Ameer Khusro Kalam” in the voice of famous singers Muhammad Ali Shehki and Arif Ansari was organized at Jaun Elia Lawn, Arts Council Karachi.

The music stars participated fully in the ceremony and awakened the magic of their voice, a video of “Hazrat Ameer Khusro Kalam” was also shown in the voice of Muhammad Ali Shehki and Arif Ansari.

Singers Huma Mir and Uroosa Alig made the audience sway by performing evergreen songs in their beautiful voices, singer Muhammad Ali Shehki sang his superhit songs and received appreciation from the audience while Arif Ansari sang his evergreen songs in tribute to the eminent musicians of Pakistan film industry who were praised by the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned music producer Amjad Shah elaborated on the music and Sufi Poetry of Ameer Khusro. Singer Muhammad Ali Shehki thanked President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah and Arts Council Karachi for organizing a grand event.

The ceremony was highly appreciated by the audience, the duties of the director were performed by renowned journalist Akhtar Ali Akhtar, the concert of music based on sursangeet continued late in the night which was attended by a large number of people.

