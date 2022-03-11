UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Hosts Session On "Digital Media Activist" On Last Day Of 3rd Women's Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts session on "Digital Media Activist" on last day of 3rd Women's Conference

The last day of the third two-day Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022) the last day of the third two-day Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi
A session was organized on "Digital Media Activist" in which Mohammad Moeez, journalist Mahim Mehr, Qurat Mirza, Huda Bhargari spoke while Aafreen Sehar performed the duties of director.

Mohammad Moeez while expressing his views said that people Divorce, marriages, and marriages are happening on Facebook, activism, as well as security policy, is happening a lot, Pakistani people are good, smart, and foolish, we Pakistanis We love comedy.

Journalist Mahim Mehr said that people between the ages of 18 and 25 used to watch SmaajDigital.

Students are taught to use Twitter by going to madrassas. The issue of domicile has been solved through a Twitter campaign.

This is the power of social media. Speaking to the session Qurat Mirza said that when you hit a stone in the water, the waves tell you how much the stone causation was, the destination is still far away, for us both abuse and applause are medals.

Speaking online, Huda Bhargari said that we have to keep in mind the security issues while using social media so that we can avoid any major trouble.



>