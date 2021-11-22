Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts" Sham-e- Faiz "to pay homage to Faiz Ahmed Faiz

“Sham-E-Faiz " was organized at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to pay homage to Pakistan's famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Nov, 2021) “Sham-E-Faiz " was organized at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to pay homage to Pakistan's famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The event was attended by various musicians, music directors, and singers including fans of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

In Sham-E-Faiz, singer Ghania Shah received appreciation from the audience by singing various poetries of Faiz Ahmed Faiz along with the musical group, In the voice of Ghania Shah Faiz Ahmed Faiz's famous ghazal “Bol Kay Lab Azaad Hain Teray” looted the concert, the singer was highly appreciated by the audience, singer Ghania Shah also narrated Allama Iqbal's poetry in Sham-E-Faiz Event.