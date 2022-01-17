Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Literary Forum hosts a conference for the promotion of the Burushaski language.

Gilgit-Baltistan Literary Forum and Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi jointly organized the first Burushaski Conference at Arts Council Karachi

Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th January, 2022) Gilgit-Baltistan Literary Forum and Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi jointly organized the first Burushaski Conference at Arts Council Karachi.

The conference was attended by a large number of Burushaski speakers, who spoke on the history, present, and future of the Burushaski language. Karachi-based Burushaski -speaking poets delivered their poetry.

Talks were held between the two panels, which included linguist Dr.

Muhammad Issa, researcher Shahnaz Hunzai, brush Dodok, in the panel of " Burushaski Language and Literature",

Rizwan Qalandar (Researcher and Activist) in the other panel of "Digital Era and Burushaski", Minhaj Mousavi and Ali Ahmad Jan (journalist and poet) spoke.

While the elders from Gilgit-Baltistan narrated folk tales, Zafar Iqbal spoke on the importance of curriculum and mother tongue. Burushaski folk artists performed.

Dr. Sadaf Munshi attended the conference via video link from the USA.

She talked about Burushaski spoken in Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to the Burushaski Conference, the speakers said that this language is one of the languages which is becoming extinct with the passage of time and the purpose of this conference is to work with linguists for the protection and promotion of the Burushaski language.

We have to think together and this is the first link in the chain. It is expected that positive results will come out in the near future.