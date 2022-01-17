UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi In Collaboration With Gilgit-Baltistan Literary Forum Hosts A Conference For The Promotion Of The Burushaski Language.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 05:47 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Literary Forum hosts a conference for the promotion of the Burushaski language.

Gilgit-Baltistan Literary Forum and Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi jointly organized the first Burushaski Conference at Arts Council Karachi

Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th January, 2022) Gilgit-Baltistan Literary Forum and Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi jointly organized the first Burushaski Conference at Arts Council Karachi.

The conference was attended by a large number of Burushaski speakers, who spoke on the history, present, and future of the Burushaski language. Karachi-based Burushaski -speaking poets delivered their poetry.
Talks were held between the two panels, which included linguist Dr.

Muhammad Issa, researcher Shahnaz Hunzai, brush Dodok, in the panel of " Burushaski Language and Literature",
Rizwan Qalandar (Researcher and Activist) in the other panel of "Digital Era and Burushaski", Minhaj Mousavi and Ali Ahmad Jan (journalist and poet) spoke.

While the elders from Gilgit-Baltistan narrated folk tales, Zafar Iqbal spoke on the importance of curriculum and mother tongue. Burushaski folk artists performed.
Dr. Sadaf Munshi attended the conference via video link from the USA.

She talked about Burushaski spoken in Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to the Burushaski Conference, the speakers said that this language is one of the languages which is becoming extinct with the passage of time and the purpose of this conference is to work with linguists for the protection and promotion of the Burushaski language.

We have to think together and this is the first link in the chain. It is expected that positive results will come out in the near future.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Tongue Jammu From

Recent Stories

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for Presiden ..

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for President Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

47 seconds ago
 Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath ta ..

Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath taking ceremony

5 minutes ago
 67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ exp ..

Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ explosion near Abu Dhabi

8 minutes ago
 Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition ..

Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition treaty b/w Pakistan, UK

27 minutes ago
 Manufacturing share in economy constantly falling: ..

Manufacturing share in economy constantly falling: Mian Zahid Hussain

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.