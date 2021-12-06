UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Launches Book Of Mohammad Siddique Musafer "Tragic Scenes Of Slavery And Freedom"

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Launches Book of Mohammad Siddique Musafer "Tragic Scenes of Slavery and Freedom"

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes ceremony of Mohammad Siddique Musafer's book’s "Slavery and the Tragic Scenes of Freedom" which was unveiled at Haseena Moin Hall

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th December, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes ceremony of Mohammad Siddique Musafer's book’s "Slavery and the Tragic Scenes of Freedom" which was unveiled at Haseena Moin Hall. Iqbal Haider Shaidi, Tanzeela Qambrani, Haris, Aslam Khawaja and others spoke on the occasion, Tanzeela Qambrani said that the time will tell the significance of what Aslam Khawaja has done today. Even after that, we did not get the place we deserve, we should not be punished for the crime we did not commit I had to gather courage again. I try my best to get it translated into English so that it can be translated by the community all over the world.

Iqbal Haider Rashidi said that I have read this book twice because I want to know about Shaidis and do something for them.

Favorite writers are also black, he said that souls, thoughts, feelings can never be translated, Harris said that if we do not know history ourselves. If you ask anyone in Balochistan, Panjgur, and Gwadar where Shaidi lives, the answer is that we did. I have never heard of this word. Aslam Khawaja said that this book was written in the Sindhi language in 1950 and was published in 1952. I have also included the experiences of parents and other people. He attributed the translation of this book to Khurshid Qaim Khani and Rahim Bakhsh Azad.

