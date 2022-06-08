Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has launched Dr. Amjad Saqib's book "4 Admi" here at Haseena Moin Hall on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has launched Dr. Amjad Saqib's book "4 Admi" here at Haseena Moin Hall on Wednesday.

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmad Shah, Mehmood Sham, Mazhar Abbas, Syed Ayaz Mehmood, Shaheen Aziz, Nazir Tanio, and Dr. Amjad Saqib spoke on the occasion while Shakeel Khan performed the duties of the moderator.

On the occasion, President of Arts Council Ahmad Shah said that Dr.

Amjad Saqib has done a great job in the form of the book.

The Arts Council has been transformed into a family. "I am grateful to all the poets, writers, artists, members of the governing body and to society as a whole, that the path you have taken in your life is a model for others, "he said.

Arts Council Karachi has expanded the scope for financial support of deserving artists through an endowment fund to overcome education, the marriage of girls, treatment of artists and other issues.