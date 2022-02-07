Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Hijaz Naqvi’s poetry collection "Zard Rangat"

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a function to launch Hijaz Naqvi's poetry collection "Zard Rangat" at Hasina Moin Hall in which Mir Ahmad Naveed, Faisal Siddiqui, Shehla Alvi spoke while Agha Shirazi acted as director

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th February, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a function to launch Hijaz Naqvi's poetry collection "Zard Rangat" at Hasina Moin Hall in which Mir Ahmad Naveed, Faisal Siddiqui, Shehla Alvi spoke while Agha Shirazi acted as director.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Ahmad Naveed said that consciousness is a Hebrew word, poetry comes from consciousness, and poetry is directly related to consciousness. Man has been suffering from mental anguish for two hundred years Yes, in today's world there is a need for the poet to connect man with the universe, he taught humanity in every age.

Even today people seriously remember Mir and Ghalib. The author of the book, Hijaz Naqvi, said that the purpose of repeating the collection of words twice was to deliver the correct book to the people.

Expressing his views, Faisal Siddiqui said that today people have run out of tolerance, we should recognize the creativity of the people, the tendency of Hijaz is mainly towards language and poetry as well as the philosophy which is clear in the poetry, Shehla Alvi said that Hijaz Naqvi has the status of a teacher for me, I got an opportunity to learn a lot from him, his poetry in the book impressed me a lot.