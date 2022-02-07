UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Launches Hijaz Naqvi’s Poetry Collection "Zard Rangat"

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 06:04 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Hijaz Naqvi’s poetry collection "Zard Rangat"

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a function to launch Hijaz Naqvi's poetry collection "Zard Rangat" at Hasina Moin Hall in which Mir Ahmad Naveed, Faisal Siddiqui, Shehla Alvi spoke while Agha Shirazi acted as director

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th February, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a function to launch Hijaz Naqvi's poetry collection "Zard Rangat" at Hasina Moin Hall in which Mir Ahmad Naveed, Faisal Siddiqui, Shehla Alvi spoke while Agha Shirazi acted as director.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Ahmad Naveed said that consciousness is a Hebrew word, poetry comes from consciousness, and poetry is directly related to consciousness. Man has been suffering from mental anguish for two hundred years Yes, in today's world there is a need for the poet to connect man with the universe, he taught humanity in every age.

Even today people seriously remember Mir and Ghalib. The author of the book, Hijaz Naqvi, said that the purpose of repeating the collection of words twice was to deliver the correct book to the people.

Expressing his views, Faisal Siddiqui said that today people have run out of tolerance, we should recognize the creativity of the people, the tendency of Hijaz is mainly towards language and poetry as well as the philosophy which is clear in the poetry, Shehla Alvi said that Hijaz Naqvi has the status of a teacher for me, I got an opportunity to learn a lot from him, his poetry in the book impressed me a lot.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Man From

Recent Stories

vivo Announced Babar Azam as Brand Ambassador of V ..

Vivo Announced Babar Azam as Brand Ambassador of V23 5G in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Riazullah Khan helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites cli ..

Riazullah Khan helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites clinch National U16 Cup title

12 minutes ago
 Tarin assures disabled employees of govt support

Tarin assures disabled employees of govt support

31 minutes ago
 PSX loses 68 points to close at 45,841 points 7th ..

PSX loses 68 points to close at 45,841 points 7th Feb, 2022

31 minutes ago
 Malta holds dragon and lion dance to celebrate Chi ..

Malta holds dragon and lion dance to celebrate China's Spring Festival

31 minutes ago
 APC to hold Kashmir rally on Feb 24

APC to hold Kashmir rally on Feb 24

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>