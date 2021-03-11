The launching ceremony of prominent author Sameena Nazeer's book "Kallo" held at Ahmad Shah Hall of the Pakistan Arts Council Karachi (PAC) here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The launching ceremony of prominent author Sameena Nazeer's book "Kallo" held at Ahmad Shah Hall of the Pakistan Arts Council Karachi (PAC) here on Thursday.

On this occasion, the speakers said that Samina's style of expression and writing is very bold and her choice of words is excellent. There is a charm in her story that makes the story more beautiful, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, prominent writer Noor ul Huda Shah said that when she first listened to her, she listened to her again and again. It is a great pleasure that another fiction writer has come to Pakistan who speaks and writes openly, she lauded.

In her address, Author of the book Sameena Nazeer said that she is a writer and she enjoys doing every form of art. She loves writing, acting and painting, she added.

On this occasion, congratulating Samina Nazir, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah presented bouquet to her.