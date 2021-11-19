Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee unveils ceremony of Mutarba Sheikh’s Book “Manaat”

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee (Fiction) unveiled the first legendary collection of Mutaraba Sheikh "Manaat" which was presided over by Chairman Literary Committee (Fiction) Akhlaq Ahmed while the special guests were Tanveer Anjum & Zeb Azkar

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee (Fiction) unveiled the first legendary collection of Mutaraba Sheikh "Manaat" which was presided over by Chairman Literary Committee (Fiction) Akhlaq Ahmed while the special guests were Tanveer Anjum & Zeb Azkar. Among those who spoke and expressed their views were Naghmana Sheikh, Rehman Nishat, and Mutaraba Sheikh. Khalid Moin performed the duties of director.

While speaking on the occasion Akhlaq Ahmed said that I considered Mutaraba as a writer of the digital world but I was surprised to see and read Manaat. Fiction writers are admirable, fiction writers are disappearing in this day and age, we are unable to understand this serious situation, in such a case, the arrival of "Manaat" is tantamount to enlightenment and hope is alive that the New believers are emerging power of the story.

Special Guest Tanveer Anjum while expressing his views said that I am very happy that Mutaraba Sheikh has a strong position in the world of literature. Yes, the way she described women's sexuality is important.

Zeb Azkar said that Mutaraba is a serious fiction writer, her fiction is different from tradition and today the participation of such a large number of poets and writers in the event speaks volumes about her success.



Rehman Nishat said that it is very welcome to come across a book of fiction. Most of the fiction in the book is written on its own. I congratulate her on this book.

Expressing her views, Naghmana Sheikh said that every writer is present in every story consciously and unconsciously. The war inside her compels her to write. Every Afsana of Mutaraba Sheikh wants to give a woman the position they deserve.

Mutaraba Sheikh expressed her views that I am very much interested in reading. I never thought that I would write but the conditions of the city forced me to write. When I saw a quarrel with university girls, I decided to pick up a pen, Wrote stories and columns which were not published but I continued to write in the diary, regular participation in the World Urdu Conference was an opportunity to learn a lot for me

Poet Rehana Ehsan presented her poem “Tribute” on the personality and art of Mutaraba Sheikh. Shakeel Khan, Mansoor Sahir, Majeed Rehmani, Wajiha Warsi, Yasir Siddiqui, Iffat Naveed, Ahmad Naveed, and other poets and writers participated in the event.