Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Media and Publication Committee and Niaz Mandan-E- Karachi organized a poetry collection of Sardar Aurangzeb Khan Zeb (Rawalkot-Kashmir). Event was presided by Afsar Imran

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th December, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Media and Publication Committee and Niaz Mandan-E- Karachi organized a poetry collection of Sardar Aurangzeb Khan Zeb (Rawalkot-Kashmir). Event was presided by Afsar Imran. Among the special guests were Abid Javed Khan Advocate and Iftikhar Ahmed Advocate, Ghazala Hameed, Dr. Nuzhat Abbasi, and Ronaq Hayat, Aurangzeb Khan Zeb, Altaf Ahmed, and Ahmed Saeed Khan. Tanveer Sukhan performed the duties of the director. While presiding the event Afsar Imran said that what Aurangzeb Khan wrote in "Ankh Kinaray" has revealed his personality. Aurangzeb is a poet of modern traditions. Poetry is connected with tradition in terms of style, style of expression, and artistic count.

The idea is creative it goes to other poets too. Advocate Abid Sherwani said that Aurangzeb has said very simply, heartfelt, and unpretentious things about the caste system which are a testament to his simplicity and truthfulness. Instead of adopting the straightforward truth that he is not a traditional poet, Dr. Nuzhat Abbasi said that the author of the book has transferred the feelings of the dreamy climate of Kashmir to his poetic treasury, And in the midst of sorrows are the truths of love which Aurangzeb has found in the tireless stories of night and day. This book is attributed to Farzana who has been by the side of Sardar Aurangzeb on every front of economic, social, scientific, intellectual, and life and I am sure that his wife Farzana has a big hand behind his success.

The author of the book Sardar Aurangzeb Khan Zeb said that I will never forget your love and sincerity; it has the status of a certificate for me. The way you all encouraged me is no less than an honor for me, Ahmed Saeed Khan said. There is a beautiful addition in the literature, Altaf Ahmed said, "We congratulate him on the publication of Ankh Kinaray. We will continue to be the voice of the neglected writers." his style attracts the readers, his poetry will live on in Urdu literature, Bashir Khan Saduzai expressed his gratitude. He said that today's gathering suggests that Arts Council Karachi not only provides arts and culture facilities to the citizens of Karachi but also the culture and languages of Pakistan. It provides all the facilities to the patrons, artists, and scholars who are entitled to it. I congratulate Aurangzeb Khan on the occasion of the unveiling of "Ankh Kinaray". At the end of the ceremony, a Mushaira was presided over by Fayyaz Ali Fayyaz. Ghazala Habib, Dr. Nuzhat Abbasi, Ronak Hayat, Aurangzeb Khan Zeb, Iftikhar Ahmed Advocate, Tajur Shakeel, Mehr Jamali, Kausar Samar Gul, Mohsin Raza, Zubair Raj, Qamar Jahan Qamar, Shahid Iqbal Shahid, Huma Azmi, Kaush Kazmi, Anjum Usman, Ali Jafari, and other poets said there poetry in the event.