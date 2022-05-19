Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize Condolence Meeting in the Memory of Late Senior Musician Ustad Idrees Hussain Jafari, Ghiasuddin Afsar, and Ghazal Singer Feroz Akhtar

Arts Council belongs to the artists. If there are no artists then its existence is meaningless. No one can replace classical music. President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence meeting in the memory of senior music teacher Idrees Hussain Jafari, Ghiasuddin Afsar, and ghazal singer Feroz Akhtar in the Arts Council Lobby Area in which President Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Ali, Mazhar Umrao Bundo Khan, Wasim Feroze, Akhlaq Bashir, Iqbal Latif, Bashir Khan Saduzai, Salman Alvi, Faisal Nadeem, Vicky, Abdul Basit spoke on the occasion while Noman Khan performed the duties of moderator.

Speaking to the occasion Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s President M. Ahmed Shah said that Feroz Akhtar was a great man. Idrees Jafari also stayed in our academy. Ghias-ud-Din Afsar was an expert in his work.

He said that the Arts Council belongs to the artists. No one can take the place of classical music, it has its fun, we have provided the artists a homely atmosphere, and the Arts Council is with their children.

Expressing his views, Mohammad Ali said that Idrees Jafari was unique in his work as well as in playing solo. He said that it was a great tragedy that people were leaving our society who was famous teachers in every field.

He said that President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah has always stood by them for the people belonging to arts, culture, science, and literature, Iqbal Latif said that man is not known by name but by work.

The dedication and passion of the three of them to work in their field were visible.

We are proud of the work done by these people. Doors are always open for artists, Salman Alvi said, adding that Idrees Bhai was a great man, Feroz Bhai Seeing that I started singing ghazals, I got to learn a lot at ghazal parties.

He said that I think that no one has the selection and collection of ghazals like Feroze Akhtar did. Wasim Feroze said that such people in centuries Born, Akhlaq Bashir said that these three were associated with a unique field, he got a lot of affection from my father, Feroz Akhtar was a very big and incomparable man, he said that Feroz Bhai was a sea of knowledge of music and he wanted to come.

Idrees Jafari Son Vicky said that "My father was a great man, he raised us very well, he gave us a good education, his memories are so good that we feel we have 'Run out of gas' emotionally, he said, "Whenever you raise your hand in prayer, you must remember my father.

I thank the Arts Council for organizing the program in his memory, Abdul Basit." He said that Idrees Khan Sahib was the only man of Pakistan who had achieved greatness including Noor Jahan, Mehdi Hassan, Iqbal Bano, Farida Khanum, and Tarnam Naz.

I have worked with personalities, I will never forget the time I spent with them, said Mujtaba. There was a forty-year-old relationship; they also worked together in Bazm-e-Ghazal. He was a sociable person. At last Qari Waqar prayed for the departed souls.