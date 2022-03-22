UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organized A Comedy Evening With Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comedy evening with Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi

Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi is a great man as well as a writer, Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comedy evening with Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi at Hasina Moin Hall. The event was moderated by Shakeel Khan.

While speaking on the occasion President Arts Council M. Ahmed Shah said that all his life he promoted those who came after him, did not block anyone's way, did not feel enmity and jealousy towards anyone, when we started working in Arts Council, Qasmi Sahib was very loving.

He took it further, wrote several columns on Arts Council and World Urdu Conference, meetings will continue, Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi is here today and the way he honored us, including me, the governing body of Arts Council and its members.

Extremely grateful. Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi started his speech with a humorous sentence that if someone compliments me, it feels bad, if not, it feels worse. I don't like to write about it because this is not my department.

I was the chairman of the Al-Hamra Arts Council for 8 years. I used to hold Reuters International Conference every year. "If anyone says that I have not seen Jinn, let him see Ahmad Shah. He is such a person that no no-confidence motion has been moved against him for so long now," he said.

Once Zaheer Kashmiri started saying to Munir Niazi that he wants to be by the river with his big heart. Went to the shrine and prayed that I have sent my son abroad with great difficulty to collect money, Baba Ji you pray that he Settle in the same way as you have settled in Lahore and the Lahore characters become big-headed and become bullies.

In the same way, a bully also went to the shrine, went there and asked for big prayers.

Don't have to come again for work. " He keeps on saying "Allah is thankful to you", whenever there is an opportunity he has to say "Allah is thankful to you".

This is what happens on his tongue all the time. Thankfully, it was saved on that day. Then I told him not to remember Allah so much for the sake of God. His traditional style was that if people would laugh, it would have disturbed the compering, then Dildar Bhatti said, "Sabri sahib, don't remember Allah so much, lest one day Allah call you to Himself.

When I was talking about Nair Niazi, there was a mushaira in Faisalabad. Munir Niazi, Riaz Majeed, Anwar Mahmood Khalid were all sitting there. Munir was saying that women are very cruel. A snake came out of my house.

Now Munir is also romanticizing the snake. He thought that there should be only one in a house. He said about his book that it contains letters of religious leaders including Jamiluddin Ali, Qasmi Sahib, Iftikhar Arif, politicians; Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi also presented his poetry.

My son Yasir is also writing a column. I have written about 14 ghazals in Punjabi too. It is safe to say that he survived, even in our humorous references, and was mentioned in political analysts' columns, his travels.

A unique personality seems to be emerging in the names. Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi has lived a very active and active life in his time. We should look at such people with love and respect. Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi is also a columnist, playwright, and poet. He has written numerous articles in more than 20 books and newspapers on various topics. He has also received numerous awards.

