Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized All Science Conference 2.0

Our goal is to empower women, says Federal Minister Amin Ul Haq

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022) All Science Conference 2.0 was jointly organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Beacon Light Academy in Auditorium II in which students including Federal Minister for Information Technology G.

Amin Ul Haq, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman, and Khalid Ashraf participated. Addressing the conference, Federal Minister Amin Ul Haq said that I want to see mobile in the hands of the people of Pakistan, this was our vision, a better target than last year, we are achieving our target, We are planning whole cabinet is being paperless.

Yes, in the next phase we are equipping the whole parliament with no paper which will save money. Pakistan should also have its own app. Like WhatsApp we have started working on it, working for emergency so that in case of any emergency 911 Our goal is to empower women, all of your work in the incubation center no less than anyone, we plan to build more incubation centers, we assure you if you come up with ideas Cooperation will be provided, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said while expressing his gratitude to all the guests, these are our heroes who have adopted science, they have made progress, information technology is the basis of science, There is an urgent need to give priority to quality Beacon Light Academy teachers said that students have to contribute to the development of Pakistan and pay off the debt of the country.

Syed Kashif Ashraf Said that everybody asks about going abroad but I am here to learn. Our organization will cooperate fully. Our organization is now established in Saudi Arabia and other countries too. Learn skills from abroad and serve your country.