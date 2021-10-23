Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the Sculpture Show, a tribute to Sadequain by Anjum Ayaz

Renowned Pakistani sculptor Anjum Ayaz pays homage to the maestro Sadequain through his sculpture exhibition, legendary humorist Anwer Maqsood inaugurated the exhibition in the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Oct, 2021) The inauguration ceremony of the Sculpture exhibition by Anjum Ayaz was held in the Lobby Area of the Arts Council. Popular Satirist and writer Anwer Maqsood inaugurated the exhibition and was accompanied by the president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah and Sculptor Anjum Ayaz.

Speaking Anwer Maqsood said, I congratulate the artist for organizing this exhibition. but Anjum does this work with devotion and I appreciate his efforts. Anjum paid off the debts of Sadequain which were not due even. We all should be proud that Anjum Ayaz’s sculptures are on the street of major cities including Tokyo and Sydney

He added “Anjum is phenomenal in his work if he was in the old times he would dig a milk canal as Farhad did for Shirin

On the occasion artist, Anjum Ayaz said I am doing this artwork for nearly 32 to 35 years and I am obliged to both Anwer Maqsood and Ahmed Shah for appreciating me and supporting me throughout the times.



He further said “I paid tribute to Sadequain because I lived with him when I was too young and people used to say that I would never be able to be myself”

The sculpture made of iron and stone took the attention of visitors, the exhibition will last till November 2, 2021.