Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes a musical program based on classical music

Citizens enjoyed the great performance of Ustad Mazhar Umrao Bandu Khan (Delhi family) in the Musical Program.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021) To keep classical music alive, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an evening of music at Arts Council Karachi John Elia Lawn. Leading classical singer Ustad Mazhar Umar Bandu Khan (Delhi family) sang various melodies and made the audience sway.

A large number of classical music lovers attended the Musical Program. On this occasion, Ustad Mazhar Amrao Bandu Khan said that he is very happy to perform in Arts Council Karachi. He said that the melody that I have performed today would not have been performed by any singer of the Delhi family before. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah thanked Ustad Mazhar Umrao Bandu Khan and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.