UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organizes A Musical Program Based On Classical Music

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:02 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes a musical program based on classical music

Citizens enjoyed the great performance of Ustad Mazhar Umrao Bandu Khan (Delhi family) in the Musical Program.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021) To keep classical music alive, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an evening of music at Arts Council Karachi John Elia Lawn. Leading classical singer Ustad Mazhar Umar Bandu Khan (Delhi family) sang various melodies and made the audience sway.

A large number of classical music lovers attended the Musical Program. On this occasion, Ustad Mazhar Amrao Bandu Khan said that he is very happy to perform in Arts Council Karachi. He said that the melody that I have performed today would not have been performed by any singer of the Delhi family before. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah thanked Ustad Mazhar Umrao Bandu Khan and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Delhi Music Family Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 36 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

17 minutes ago

Consumers’ rights are solved when they are aware ..

28 minutes ago

SC says Senate Elections to be held through secret ..

48 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 March 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.