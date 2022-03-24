UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organizes Calligraphy Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes calligraphy exhibition

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an exhibition of the calligraphy of young calligrapher Waqas Yahya at Art Gallery Ahmed Shah Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an exhibition of the calligraphy of young calligrapher Waqas Yahya at Art Gallery Ahmed Shah Building.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah performed inauguration while senior actor Talat Hussain, painter Shahid Rasam and Dr. Huma Mir was also present.

On this occasion, Ahmad Shah said that Waqas Yahya is a young calligrapher who has been working since his childhood. The Arts Council wants to give new artists a chance. Artists who do good work should be given opportunities, he said.

He said that calligraphy has done a lot in Iran, Pakistan, and India. We congratulate Waqas Yahya for organizing a great exhibition.

Senior actor Talat Hussain said that this is the first time he has seen such calligraphy. Yes, the way this artist has worked has left everyone behind, he said.

Calligrapher Waqas Yahya said that his work is all on canvas, Gold and Silver have used many fonts. He expressed gratitude to President Arts Council Ahmed Shah for providing with a platform. The calligraphy exhibition will continue for three days.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Iran Young Talat Hussain Huma Mir Gold Silver All

Recent Stories

3-day national tent pegging championship starts at ..

3-day national tent pegging championship starts at University of Agriculture Fai ..

10 seconds ago
 Antonov Calls Reports of FBI Targeting Russian Emb ..

Antonov Calls Reports of FBI Targeting Russian Embassy Ploy to Flaunt US Intelli ..

13 seconds ago
 ACE Punjab arrests five persons over corrupt pract ..

ACE Punjab arrests five persons over corrupt practices

15 seconds ago
 3928 polling stations declared sensitive in KP for ..

3928 polling stations declared sensitive in KP for LG polls; Police Chief review ..

17 seconds ago
 Pakistan-Saudi Arabia sees prospects for new inves ..

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia sees prospects for new investment opportunities

11 minutes ago
 Sports activities have positive impact on lives of ..

Sports activities have positive impact on lives of inmates: DC

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>