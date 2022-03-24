Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes calligraphy exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an exhibition of the calligraphy of young calligrapher Waqas Yahya at Art Gallery Ahmed Shah Building.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah performed inauguration while senior actor Talat Hussain, painter Shahid Rasam and Dr. Huma Mir was also present.

On this occasion, Ahmad Shah said that Waqas Yahya is a young calligrapher who has been working since his childhood. The Arts Council wants to give new artists a chance. Artists who do good work should be given opportunities, he said.

He said that calligraphy has done a lot in Iran, Pakistan, and India. We congratulate Waqas Yahya for organizing a great exhibition.

Senior actor Talat Hussain said that this is the first time he has seen such calligraphy. Yes, the way this artist has worked has left everyone behind, he said.

Calligrapher Waqas Yahya said that his work is all on canvas, Gold and Silver have used many fonts. He expressed gratitude to President Arts Council Ahmed Shah for providing with a platform. The calligraphy exhibition will continue for three days.