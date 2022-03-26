Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes calligraphy exhibition of young calligrapher Waqas Yahya

New artists who are doing good work should get opportunities to move forward, said Arts Council, President Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an exhibition of the calligraphy of young calligrapher Waqas Yahya at Art Gallery Ahmed Shah Building which was inaugurated by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah while senior editor Talat Hussain, painter Shahid Rasam and Dr.

Huma Mir was also present with him. On this occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Waqas Yahya is a young calligrapher who has been working since his childhood. Strong, the Arts Council wants to give new artists a chance.

Artists who do good work should be given opportunities. They have used beautiful colors and fonts. Calligraphy has done a lot in Iran, Pakistan, and India. We congratulate Waqas Yahya for organizing a great exhibition.

I will tell Waqas that the harder we work, the more God will develop us.

Senior actor Talat Hussain said that this is the first time I have seen such calligraphy. Yes, the way this artist has worked has left everyone behind, keep this work in your chest and remember it, Shahid Ras Speaking on the occasion, Um said that Waqas Yahya's work is very good, his work is in awe of the teachers which is a good thing.

Appreciated, Huma Mir while addressing said that calligraphy is an important part of Muslim history. Waqas Yahya has done calligraphy in a very beautiful way. The young calligrapher Waqas Yahya said that my work is all on canvas, Gold and Silver have used many fonts.

I thank the President Arts Council Ahmed Shah for providing us with a platform. The calligraphy exhibition will continue for three days.