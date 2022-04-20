Omar Sharif is not with us but he will live in our hearts forever. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a prayer ceremony on the occasion of the 62nd birth anniversary of renowned actor Omar Sharif Comedy King at Jaun Elia Lawn in which the Quran was recited for the reward of actor Omar Sharif.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Members of Governing Body, Omar Sharif's family, and a large number of artist community including well-known actors Talat Hussain, Sajid Hassan, Raf Lala, Zakir Mastana, Salomi, Naeema Garaj, and a large number of fans were present.

Speaking at the event, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that I had a forty-year-old relationship with Omar, today everyone is together for ages, Omar Sharif in his last days give me the responsibility of his son.

He said that his fans all over the world were crying when he left, Omar Sharif's son Jawad Omar said that people love their father very much. The love of so many people is with me. I will fulfill the work that my father has left.

May Allah accept whatever we have read today, He said that the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah stood by us in difficult situations. I thank him and the artist community. Omar Sharif's birthday cake was cut on this occasion while an Iftar dinner was also arranged for the participants by the Arts Council.