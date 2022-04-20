UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthday And Prayer Ceremony.

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 02:09 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthday and Prayer Ceremony.

Omar Sharif is not with us but he will live in our hearts forever. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a prayer ceremony on the occasion of the 62nd birth anniversary of renowned actor Omar Sharif Comedy King at Jaun Elia Lawn in which the Quran was recited for the reward of actor Omar Sharif.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Members of Governing Body, Omar Sharif's family, and a large number of artist community including well-known actors Talat Hussain, Sajid Hassan, Raf Lala, Zakir Mastana, Salomi, Naeema Garaj, and a large number of fans were present.

Speaking at the event, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that I had a forty-year-old relationship with Omar, today everyone is together for ages, Omar Sharif in his last days give me the responsibility of his son.

He said that his fans all over the world were crying when he left, Omar Sharif's son Jawad Omar said that people love their father very much. The love of so many people is with me. I will fulfill the work that my father has left.

May Allah accept whatever we have read today, He said that the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah stood by us in difficult situations. I thank him and the artist community. Omar Sharif's birthday cake was cut on this occasion while an Iftar dinner was also arranged for the participants by the Arts Council.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Talat Hussain May Prayer Family Event All Love

Recent Stories

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

3 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

58 minutes ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

1 hour ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

1 hour ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

2 hours ago
 British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.