Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Iftar and Dinner in honor of Journalists.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has organized Iftar and Dinner in honor of journalists at June Elia Lawn in which a large number of journalists participated. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah along with members of the governing body welcomed the journalists and thanked them for attending the Iftar party in such large numbers.

He also thanked the Provincial Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah for attending iftar, Vice President Munawar Saeed, Secretary Ejaz Farooqi, Dr.

Qasim Soomro, Taj Haider, Director of Arts Council Nadeem Zafar Siddiqui, Joint Secretary Asjad Bukhari, Shakeel Khan, Bashir Khan Saduzai, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad and other members of the Governing Body, Journalist Mazhar Abbas, President Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili, Imtiaz Khan Faran, GM Jamali, Najia Asher, Masood Raza A large number of representatives of electronic, print and digital media including AH Khanzada, Maqsood Yousufi, Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Aajez Jamali, PAP President Muhammad Jamil, AP Muhammad Farooq, NNI's Abdul Rehman attended the Iftar dinner.