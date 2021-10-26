UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organizes Mehfil-e-Milad To Celebrate The Birth Of The Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

Electronic Media Committee of Arts Council Karachi organized a ceremony (Mehfil-e-Milad) to pay respect and homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the Haseena Moin Hall, Arts Council

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021) Electronic Media Committee of Arts Council Karachi organized a ceremony (Mehfil-e-Milad) to pay respect and homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the Haseena Moin Hall, Arts Council.

The event was attended by a sizeable gathering of ladies and moderated by Nusrat Harris, chairperson of the Electronic Media Committee.

The event featured recitation from the Holy Quran as well as a recital of several Naats by Sara Moin, Sadia Raza, Sameena Kamal, Noreen Afzal, Almas Nayab, Nayla Simi, Tabassum Warsi, and Sana Ali.

In the ceremony prominent scholar, Farhana Owais narrated the salient events from the life of the Prophet (PBUH).

Related Topics

Karachi Haseena Moin Media Event From

Recent Stories

PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI Chief

PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI Chief

12 minutes ago
 Modi's hegemonic policies put peace at stake in So ..

Modi's hegemonic policies put peace at stake in South Asia

3 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black day will be observes in Larkana Divi ..

Kashmir Black day will be observes in Larkana Division

3 minutes ago
 Islamist Suspect Detained in Spain Planned to Carr ..

Islamist Suspect Detained in Spain Planned to Carry Out Terrorist Attack - Repor ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court once again seeks lawyers' rep ..

Islamabad High Court once again seeks lawyers' reply in IHC building attack case ..

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt announces Rahmatul Lil Alameen Scholarship ..

KP Govt announces Rahmatul Lil Alameen Scholarship

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.