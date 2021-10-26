Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

Electronic Media Committee of Arts Council Karachi organized a ceremony (Mehfil-e-Milad) to pay respect and homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the Haseena Moin Hall, Arts Council

The event was attended by a sizeable gathering of ladies and moderated by Nusrat Harris, chairperson of the Electronic Media Committee.

The event featured recitation from the Holy Quran as well as a recital of several Naats by Sara Moin, Sadia Raza, Sameena Kamal, Noreen Afzal, Almas Nayab, Nayla Simi, Tabassum Warsi, and Sana Ali.

In the ceremony prominent scholar, Farhana Owais narrated the salient events from the life of the Prophet (PBUH).