Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organizes Qawali Night To Pay Homage To Renowned Qawal (Late) "Ali Muhammad Taji"

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawali Night to pay homage to renowned Qawal (Late) "Ali Muhammad Taji"

"Qawali Night" was organized by The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to pay homage to the famous Qawal of Pakistan (Late) “Ali Muhammad Taji” at The Jaun Elia Lawn of Arts Council Karachi, The Young Qawal “Saqib Ali Taji” Son of Ali Taji Along with his team performed great expression of art at the Qawwali Night

Saqib Ali Taji paid homage to his father by singing his famous qawali, participants continued to sway at the great performance of Saqib Ali Taji, a large number of People of Karachi enjoyed the Qawali Night organized by The Arts Council Karachi till late in the night, it should be noted that Qawwal "Ali Muhammad Taji" died in Karachi in 2012. His famous qawali "Yea Hai Mekda" gave him fame.

Saqib Ali Taji paid homage to his father by singing his famous qawali, participants continued to sway at the great performance of Saqib Ali Taji, a large number of People of Karachi enjoyed the Qawali Night organized by The Arts Council Karachi till late in the night, it should be noted that Qawwal "Ali Muhammad Taji" died in Karachi in 2012. His famous qawali "Yea Hai Mekda" gave him fame.

