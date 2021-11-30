Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Press and Publication Committee Conducts “Mushaira”

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021) To promote poetry and encourage young poets, A Mushaira was organized by the Press and Publication Committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in Gul Rang Hall, the duties of the director were performed by Mansoor Sahir while the chairmanship was presided over by renowned poet Sabin Saif, Dr.

Alia Imam was in the special guest and Professor Sajida Praveen were among her, the guests included Samina Karim, Shahida Khurshid Kanwal, and Dureshewar Nisar, the young poets presented their poetry and received appreciation from the audience, the poets Among them were Asadullah Khan, Zarnagar Abbas, Azir Qaimi, Muhammad bin Rashid, Zid Sher, Muhammad Abad Haroon, Farhan Jafri Pikar, Imad Naqvi, Dr.

Shahid, Tajur Shakeel, Tahira Siddique, and Mansoor Sahir.