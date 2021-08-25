Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan Mehdi, Arif Hassan Mehdi, and Tabla player Khursheed Hussain

The arts council’s president, members of the governing body, Friends, family member’s, musicians and colleagues paid homage to the departed souls

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021) The arts council’s president, members of the governing body, Friends, family member’s, musicians and colleagues paid homage to the departed souls.

An event was held at the Arts Council’s Jaun Elia in memory of Asif Mehdi, Atif Mehdi, and Khursheed Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion President of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah said that, Arts Council is always at the forefront for the welfare of the artist community, every artist have a right to each and every resource of the council and to myself also. This society needs to understand the value of art and artists.

Paying deepest condolence to the Mehdi Hassan & Khursheed Hussain’s family Mr. Shah further said that by the grace of Allah, at our suggestion Khursheed Hussain was awarded the pride of performance in his lifetime. “The confidence this community puts on me give me the courage to keep working for the betterment of the artist community”, he added

Asif Mehdi’s wife Rubi Asif was also present on the occasion, recalling the memories of her husband she said; he was the best husband and a great father to my kids, he always tried to fulfill all our desires.

I am grateful to Ahmed Shah for organizing this condolence reference.

Remembering Asif Mehdi, his son Ali Asif Mehdi said, after the death of his father the musical chapter in his family has been closed forever.

Dr. Huma Mir said, I have an old relationship with the Mehdi Family we were neighbors and I feel their grief like mine.

Well-known musician Azhar Hussain said that three of our dearest friends and great artists have passed away, I appreciate this act Arts Council of gathering people to share joy and sorrows.

“It’s an honor for me to be a student of Mehdi Hassan’s family. The artist spends all his life to the extent of madness and obsession with devotion to his work” said Ghulam Abbas

Amjad Shah, the producer of Pakistan Television (PTV), said that it’s a good tradition of the Arts Council to organize such events to refresh the memories of departed souls. The event was moderated by Noman Khan and Tanveer Afridi

A documentary on Asif Mehdi by PTV producer Amjad Shah was also screened on the occasion.