UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Remembers The Three Great Artists Asif Hassan Mehdi, Arif Hassan Mehdi, And Tabla Player Khursheed Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:31 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan Mehdi, Arif Hassan Mehdi, and Tabla player Khursheed Hussain

The arts council’s president, members of the governing body, Friends, family member’s, musicians and colleagues paid homage to the departed souls

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021) The arts council’s president, members of the governing body, Friends, family member’s, musicians and colleagues paid homage to the departed souls.
An event was held at the Arts Council’s Jaun Elia in memory of Asif Mehdi, Atif Mehdi, and Khursheed Hussain.
Speaking on the occasion President of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah said that, Arts Council is always at the forefront for the welfare of the artist community, every artist have a right to each and every resource of the council and to myself also. This society needs to understand the value of art and artists.

Paying deepest condolence to the Mehdi Hassan & Khursheed Hussain’s family Mr. Shah further said that by the grace of Allah, at our suggestion Khursheed Hussain was awarded the pride of performance in his lifetime. “The confidence this community puts on me give me the courage to keep working for the betterment of the artist community”, he added
Asif Mehdi’s wife Rubi Asif was also present on the occasion, recalling the memories of her husband she said; he was the best husband and a great father to my kids, he always tried to fulfill all our desires.

I am grateful to Ahmed Shah for organizing this condolence reference.
Remembering Asif Mehdi, his son Ali Asif Mehdi said, after the death of his father the musical chapter in his family has been closed forever.
Dr. Huma Mir said, I have an old relationship with the Mehdi Family we were neighbors and I feel their grief like mine.

Well-known musician Azhar Hussain said that three of our dearest friends and great artists have passed away, I appreciate this act Arts Council of gathering people to share joy and sorrows.
“It’s an honor for me to be a student of Mehdi Hassan’s family. The artist spends all his life to the extent of madness and obsession with devotion to his work” said Ghulam Abbas
Amjad Shah, the producer of Pakistan Television (PTV), said that it’s a good tradition of the Arts Council to organize such events to refresh the memories of departed souls. The event was moderated by Noman Khan and Tanveer Afridi
A documentary on Asif Mehdi by PTV producer Amjad Shah was also screened on the occasion.

Related Topics

Student Wife Mehdi Hassan Huma Mir Family Event All Share Best PTV

Recent Stories

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in hi ..

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in history of UAE’s cultural effo ..

4 minutes ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

24 minutes ago
 Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight con ..

Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight continent’s untapped trade pote ..

34 minutes ago
 President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.