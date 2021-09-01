UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Remembers Two Veteran Actresses Of The Pakistan Television Industry Durdana Butt And Naila Jaffery

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:48 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two veteran actresses of the Pakistan Television industry Durdana Butt and Naila Jaffery

An event was organized at the Arts Council of Pakistan's Jaun Elia lawn in memory of legendry actresses Durdana Butt, and Naila Jaffery

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st September, 2021) An event was organized at the Arts Council of Pakistan's Jaun Elia lawn in memory of legendry actresses Durdana Butt, and Naila Jaffery

Speaking on the occasion President of the Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah said, Durdana was a daring woman, I have known her for many years. Naila had been battling cancer for the last six years and we have been with her in her tough times. Jaffery was a woman with a sensitive heart, she took great care of the children affected by the earthquake.

Ahmed shah added that our many creative people have left us in this covid. "I have always tried to make this space a hub for artist community where they can share joy and sorrows' Ahmed Shah further said.
On the occasion, a documentary film was also screened based on the life history of Durdana Butt and Naila Jaffery. Including the council's governing body members, vice president Munawar Saeed, Joint Secretary Asjad Bukhari, many showbiz personalities attended the event.
Senior actor Khalid Anam said, Both of them were humanitarian personalities, and they made their individual identities in the showbiz industry. Actor Adil Wadia said, Naila was like my younger sister, they both will be missed miserably.
Senior PTV producer Amjad Shah said, Thanks to Ahmed Shah who organize such events to refresh the memories of the demised soul.

It's difficult to talk about Jaffery's art. Durdana was a mother figure for everybody. they both were lively personalities.

Butt's niece Maleeha was also present at the event, addressing the audience she said, I am grateful to the Arts Council for organizing this condolence reference for my aunt. She always treated me like her own daughter. I valued her love and warmth and she will be missed.
"Durdana was my Dudi Aapa, she supported my daughter in the starting of her carrier, and whatever my daughter is today, all credit goes to her," said Iqbal Lateef
Theatre Artist Kulsoom Aftab said, "Durdana butt was a great and lovely person, she knew how to make good relations. Naila always used to first understand the details of her characters and then get into it, she was an amazing actress.
Saadat Jaffery said, Butt was a lovely and caring woman, I pray for the departed souls.
Recalling the memories of Durdana Butt and Naila Jaffery, Imran Shairvani, makeup artist Kamal-Uddin, Munawar Saeed, Irfan Ullah Khan, Mukhtyar Laghari, Misbah Khalid, Zaheer Khan, Sheryar Siddiqui, and Rizwan Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion. The event was moderated by Dr.Huma Mir

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Film And Movies Showbiz Hub Women Cancer Event All Industry Share PTV Love

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

4 minutes ago
 Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

17 minutes ago
 Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vi ..

Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vice President for Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

30 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

34 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.