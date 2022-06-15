Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to launch "Awami Theater Festival" on June 16

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi will officially launch the "Awami Theater Festival 2022" for the people of Karachi on June 16 (Thursday) at 8 p.m

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi will officially launch the "Awami Theater Festival 2022" for the people of Karachi on June 16 (Thursday) at 8 p.m.

Sindh Minister for Culture, education and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah will inaugurate the theater festival, while President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah will deliver a welcome address on the occasion, said a news release on Wednesday.

Moreover, the festival, which is free-to-enter for all, will feature performances of well-known artists including Shakeel Siddiqui, Rauf Lala, Shakeel Shah, Zakir Mastana, Saleem Afridi, Pervez Siddiqui, Younis Memon, Ali Hassan, Tasneem Rana, and Sheema Kirmani.