Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi’s Arts Council Institute Of Arts And Crafts Students Thesis Display

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts Students Thesis Display

Arts Council Karachi is playing a key role in promoting arts and culture under the leadership of President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th December, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts students' thesis display was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah and President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah. Minister for Culture and Education visited various stalls and appreciated the hard work and dedication of the students. The thesis displays showcase the fine arts and textile designing works of the students of Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts. Expressing his views, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that it seems good that our young generation is taking interest in fine arts, we are in dire need of promoting art and culture in the society, students of Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts in all aspects of art and culture are Working hard, Arts Council Karachi is playing a key role in promoting culture under the leadership of Ahmad Shah.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has transformed this institute into a university we will do our best to make this art school a university in the future.

Our society is in dire need of universities based on art and culture. We will do whatever services are needed to turn this art school into a university. The Department of Culture is with Arts Council Karachi for this purpose. Arts Council Karachi is to be commended for its tremendous work for the fine arts, said Shahid Rasam, Principal, Arts Institute of Arts and Crafts. It is being fulfilled. We are trying to create artists who will work in the field of fine arts in society. Today, the day and night work of the students of the institute has been highlighted here. Sardar Ali Shah also visited the library. Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Bashir Khan Saduzai, and Shakeel Khan were also present on the occasion. Thesis display will run for three days at the Arts Council's art gallery.

