Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Media and Publication Committee organized a meeting in honor of renowned broadcaster/newscaster Raheela Firdous.

Raheela is a great example of friendship, friends are not a support to each other but a strength, Aniq Ahmed

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th May, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Media and Publication Committee and Bazm Talaba Radio Pakistan's colleagues organized a meeting in honor of renowned broadcaster/newscaster Raheela Firdous from the United States.

Aniq Ahmed, Bashir Saduzai, Iqbal Latif, Ali Hassan Sajid, Ishrat Habib, Idrees Ghazi, Shazia Alam, Tariq Rahmani, Nafees Ahmad Khan, Khalil Channa, Rizwan Jaffer spoke on the occasion while Naeem Qureshi performed the duties of the moderator.

Aniq Ahmed said that it is a bit difficult to talk about friends. It is a matter of honor to talk about Raheela. He said that friends do not support but strengthen each other. Iqbal Latif, member of the governing body, said that Raheela is our pride.

He taught people how broadcasting is done. Raheela is an excellent broadcaster and newscaster. The era of Bazm students was a great revolutionary era. He said that Talat Hussain and Salman Alvi including me had the opportunity to learn to work with very experienced people.

Media & Publication Committee Chairman Bashir Saduzai said that the people who are present here today are an association in their own right.

Raheela Firdous has been of great service in the field of education since her student days.

Yes, this galaxy and stardom of Bazm student looks so beautiful today, I thank all those who came, Younus Humdam said that some personalities are a bouquet, one of which is Raheela Firdaus. Raheela is also an excellent Naat reciter and how she aroused the passion of Naat in the young generation is commendable.

It is an honor for me to participate in this event today. Ronak Mehfil Raheela Firdous while talking said that the most valuable thing I have found in my life is the relationship of friendship. I am thankful to the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah who decorated such a good ceremony.

I am very happy to see the growing love relationship today. She further said that No matter how much times change but my friends you never change, I am indebted to your love that keeps me alive forever.