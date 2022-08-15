Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion of Independence Day in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Freedom is a blessing, the coming year in this country is getting worse than the last, famous writer and intellectual Anwar Maqsood We have to think how many of the leader's dreams were fulfilled and how many were not, Provincial Minister of Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah Today we have gathered here to celebrate Independence Day, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani The name of Pakistan will remain forever, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah



KARACHI: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 August, 2022)

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Culture Department of Sindh Jointly organized A colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" in Ahmed Shah Building Studio One on the occasion of Independence Day.

Provincial minister for labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani, writer and intellectual Anwar Maqsood, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Provincial minister for education & culture Sardar Ali Shah Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro and Ejaz Farooqui, besides a large number of participants participated, various artists gave wonderful performances and songs dedicated to the love of the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, well-known writer and intellectual Anwar Maqsood said that today is the seventy-fifth anniversary of Pakistan, independence is a blessing. Seventy-five years is a long time to develop, he said that the work Ahmed Shah has done for the Arts Council is commendable, I told Shah Sahib that they should celebrating an evening for My Bhagai, for Sachal Sar Mast, I Wrote ponay 14th August, wrote sawa 14August and now wrote sadhay 14 August, 14 August is not written because I am waiting for it.

Where the Arts Council is today is a gift of love from the Sindh government. He said that this is the only country whose fate is not good, the coming year in this country is getting worse than the last.

We accept everything from our side, the government cannot do anything alone, the people are the greatest power in the world, the government will be able to do anything only if the people are with the government.

Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that Today has reached here after traveling for seventy-five years, along with celebrating, it is also a day of reflection and a moment of reflection.

Pakistan was created by the resolution of 1940. We will not be strong until the provinces are not independent, today we have to think how many of the Quaid-e- Azam dreams have been fulfilled and how many have not been fulfilled, provincial minister Saeed Ghani said today we have gathered here to celebrate independence day , President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Speaking at the ceremony, Shah said that today is a great day for Pakistan, Pakistan has completed seventy-five years, the name of Pakistan will remain forever.

Hard work and individual strength Saeed Ghani and welcome all the participants, Humira Chana, Faheem Allan Faqir, Muhammad Ali and Muneeb Sheikh in the musical performance. Huma Kanwal, Sidra Kanwal, Farhan Ali, Shahzeb Ali, Sonia Ali, Nouman Shaikh, Ameer Ali, Kamran Sigo, Newton Mushtaq, Mohammad Zubair, Jambroze Band, Ejaz Ali and Salman Ahmed enlivened the program with their melodious voice.

Provincial Minister of Education Sardar Ali Shah, writer and intellectual Anwar Maqsood, Saeed Ghani, Ahmed Shah, Ijaz Farooqui and Qasim Soomro distributed awards among the winning artists in the photo exhibition, first prize Rizwan Qureshi received a cash prize of Rs.1 Lac The second prize for the best documentary film was given to Farqan Lashkarwala while the third prize was given to Rehmat Khan.

The event was Moderated by Shakeel khan.