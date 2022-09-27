UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Organizes 90th Birthday Celebration Of Renowned Fiction Writer Asad M. Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes 90th birthday celebration of renowned fiction writer Asad M. Khan

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the 90th birthday celebration of a renowned fiction writer, dramatist, and poet Asad Muhammad Khan at Hasina Moin Hall here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the 90th birthday celebration of a renowned fiction writer, dramatist, and poet Asad Muhammad Khan at Hasina Moin Hall here on Tuesday.

Arts council president Muhammad Ahmed Shah,Zahra Nigah, Iqbal Latif, Shahid Rasaam, and renowned writer and poet Iftikhar Arif expressed their views online from Islamabad, said a statement.

Iftikhar Arif said that thanks to the Arts Council for organizing the celebration of Asad Muhammad Khan's birthday.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah presented a bouquet to Asad Muhammad Khan.

