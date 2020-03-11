Arts Council of Pakistan pays tributes to Sindhi Poet Imdad Hussaini

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi Wednesday paid rich tributes to famous Pakistani Sindhi Poet Imdad Hussain on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary here at ACP

The birthday anniversary was celebrated by the Folk and Heritage Committee of ACP, said a statement.

The anniversary was attended by Noorulhuda Shah, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Dr. Mazharulhaq, Baidil Masroor, Dr. Ayoob Shaikh, Shams Jaffari, Yasmeen Chandio, Syed Nazakat, Naseer Mirza, Professor Saleem Memon, Shaukat Hussain Shoro and others.

Paying tributes to the Poet Hussaini, they said that Imadad Hussaini is a big name of literary world. Adding that he has expressed his love in his poetry with motherland and spirituality.

On the occasion, a book of the Poet was also launched and cake of his birthday anniversary was also cut. In the end of the anniversary, the poetry of Imdad Hussain was presented in the form of theatre which was highly praised.