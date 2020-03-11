UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Council Of Pakistan Pays Tributes To Sindhi Poet Imdad Hussaini

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan pays tributes to Sindhi Poet Imdad Hussaini

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi Wednesday paid rich tributes to famous Pakistani Sindhi Poet Imdad Hussain on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary here at ACP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi Wednesday paid rich tributes to famous Pakistani Sindhi poet Imdad Hussain on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary here at ACP.

The birthday anniversary was celebrated by the Folk and Heritage Committee of ACP, said a statement.

The anniversary was attended by Noorulhuda Shah, Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Dr. Mazharulhaq, Baidil Masroor, Dr. Ayoob Shaikh, Shams Jaffari, Yasmeen Chandio, Syed Nazakat, Naseer Mirza, Professor Saleem Memon, Shaukat Hussain Shoro and others.

Paying tributes to the Poet Hussaini, they said that Imadad Hussaini is a big name of literary world. Adding that he has expressed his love in his poetry with motherland and spirituality.

On the occasion, a book of the Poet was also launched and cake of his birthday anniversary was also cut. In the end of the anniversary, the poetry of Imdad Hussain was presented in the form of theatre which was highly praised.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Love

Recent Stories

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

11 minutes ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

11 minutes ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

26 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

38 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

41 minutes ago

OPPO Find X2 series awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMa ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.