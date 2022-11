(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Arts council of Pakistan Karachi would hold 'Sindh Theatre festival 2022'.

The festival will start from 15th November and continue till 24th November in which 10 dramas will be played including 5 of Sindhi language and 5 in urdu at Mehran Arts Council Hyderabad daily at 7.30 pm.