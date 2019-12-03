The four-day 12th International Urdu Conference 2019 is set to begin in Karachi from Thursday (Dec 5), and will last until December 8 where renowned scholars, poets and others associated fans with the Urdu language will participate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The four-day 12th International urdu Conference 2019 is set to begin in Karachi from Thursday (Dec 5), and will last until December 8 where renowned scholars, poets and others associated fans with the Urdu language will participate.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Ahmed Shah talking to private news channel said that this conference and all other programs of arts council are aimed at benefiting the citizens, especially the youth who have been given source to healthy activity.

The conference would be attended by famous Names of Urdu literature from around the world. Different sessions will also be held on various topics, for interaction and discussions.

He explained , the foundation of the Aalmi Urdu Conference (International Urdu Conference) was laid in the year 2008. This year, the conference enters in its 12th glorious year of Urdu literature, poetry, pros, and plays.

The conference gives the people of Karachi an opportunity to be a part of amazing activities and events that are designed to celebrate our national language, he added.

He said we will held a special kids Literature session with different activities, adding, PHD students and literary people from India are also be the part of this conference.

Shah praised the organizers and said due to their hard works senior writers, poets and critics will present in this conference.

The 12th Aalmi Urdu Conference will feature over 150 delegates from 20 countries, along with 32 sessions on diverse forms of art such as film and tv.

Moreover, there will be music and dance performances, book fairs, dasatangoi and mushairas as well as a photography exhibition that will look back on the 11 years of the conference, he informed.

He said this year we have changed different things like many people face difficulties in reading Urdu poetry so we involve our youngsters to make easy our communication gaps.

All poetry written by Ghalib , Faiz, Jalib and other renowned poets will present in the modern style with new music bands in the conference, he mentioned.

This Year we are introducing Youth's favorite poetry in their rocking modern styles where youth can easily and interestingly participate the conference, Ahmad Shah said.

He also informed that Pakistan's famous versatile film Actress Shabnum was also attending the conference on the demand of public.

He said anyone who has interest in the conference from the public can also participate in the conference as we are providing free of cost entry facility to public and a variety of food festival will also be arranged to grape eateries attention there.

Art council also facilitating participants with different venues with new audience where 20 people coming from Punjab those writing in Punjabi.

In addition , he said Anwar Masood ,Zia Muhayudin, Naeem Bukhari and wisdom person Sohail Warraich will also present in the different sessions of the conference.