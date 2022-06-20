UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan To Organise Musical Programme On 'World Music Day'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan to organise musical programme on 'World Music Day'

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) has announced to organize a Musical programme on the occasion of 'World Music Day', which falls on June 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) has announced to organize a Musical programme on the occasion of 'World Music Day', which falls on June 21.

According to a spokesperson of the ACP, Cosmic Fluid, Auj Band & Sound of Kolachi and students of the ACP's musical academy will perform in the programme.

