Arts Council of Pakistan to organise musical programme on 'World Music Day'

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) has announced to organize a Musical programme on the occasion of 'World Music Day', which falls on June 21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) has announced to organize a Musical programme on the occasion of 'World Music Day', which falls on June 21.

According to a spokesperson of the ACP, Cosmic Fluid, Auj Band & Sound of Kolachi and students of the ACP's musical academy will perform in the programme.